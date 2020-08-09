Weather Forecast

August 9, 2020

Islamabad, August 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): Synoptic Situation

Monsoon currents are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country. Westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country.

Sunday

Rain/wind-thundershowers are expected in Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast and southern Balochistan, eastern/lower parts of Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Heavy falls are also likely to occur at few places in Islamabad, Kashmir, upper Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Monday

Rain/wind-thundershowers are expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, northeast Balochistan, coastal belt of Sindh and Balochistan. Heavy falls are also likely to occur at few places in Islamabad, Kashmir, upper Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Rain/wind-thundershowers occurred in Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Islamabad.

Rainfall (mm): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 83, Kakul 41, Malamjabba 25, Kalam, Saidu Sharif 06, Dir (Lower 07, upper 05), Tahktbai 04, Parachinar, Pattan 03, Kashmir: Kotli 47, Muzaffarabad (AP 23, City 25), Rawalakot 05, Garhidupatta 04, Sindh: Karachi (Surjani 47, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 36, Masroor Base 35, Faisal Base 37, North Karachi 34, Landhi 27, Saddar 25, MS old area Airport 24, Jinnah Terminal, University Road 20, Kemari 17, Nazimabad 15), Mithi 25, Thatta 04, Sukkur, Hyderabad 01, Punjab: Sialkot (AP 42), Islamabad (AP 28, Golra 24, ZP 12, Saidpur 09, Bokra 06), Murree 22, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 13, Chaklala 04), Lahore (City 16, A/P 10), Chakwal 14, Gujranwala 12, Kasur, Attock 06, Gujrat 03, Bahawalnagar 02, Balochistan: Gwadar 17, Ormara, Nokkundi, Dalbandin 08, Kalat 07, Sibbi 06, Quetta 04, Jiwani 03, Khuzdar 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 01.

Today’s Highest Maximum Temperature’s (°C): D.I. Khan 43°C and Bhakkar 42°C.

For more information, contact:

National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC)

Pakistan Meteorological Department

Headquarter Office, Sector H-8/2, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-111-638-638

Email: nwfc@pmd.gov.pk

Website: http://nwfc.pmd.gov.pk

