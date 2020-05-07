Weather Forecast

May 7, 2020

Islamabad, May 07, 2020 (PPI-OT): Synoptic Situation

Continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 48 hours.

Thursday

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

Friday

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Islamabad and Pothohar region during evening/night.

Past 24-Hour Weather

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain occurred in few districts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and central Punjab and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm): Punjab: Noorpur Thal 11, Jhang 05, Faisalabad, Kasur 02, Chakwal, Khanewal 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 04, Saidu Sharif 02, Kashmir: Rawalakot 02, Garhidupatta 01.

Yesterday’s recorded highest maximum Temperature’s (°C): Jaccobabad, Dadu 46°C, Turbat, Shaheed Benazirabad, Chhor, Lasbella 45°C.

