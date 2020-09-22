(Weather): Gusty winds expected in upper Sindh

Karachi:Met office has forecast that on Tuesday, mainly hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while very hot in lower parts. However, gusty winds are expected in south Punjab and upper Sindh during afternoon.

On Wednesday, mainly hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while very hot in lower parts. However, gusty winds are expected in south Punjab and upper Sindh during afternoon.

Past 24 Hour Weather: Hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. Yesterday’s Highest Maximum Temperatures (°C): Turbat 44°C, Nurpur thal, Lasbella, Sukhur and Dadu 42°C.