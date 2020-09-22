(Weather): Hot, humid weather for Balochistan

Quetta:Regional Meteorological Center Quetta has forecast that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in southern/ eastern parts while dry weather in rest parts of the province.

However, gusty winds may occur at isolated places in eastern parts and hilly areas of the province during the next 24 hours. During last 24 hours; weather remained hot and humid in southern/ eastern parts while dry in rest parts of the province.

Maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday: Barkhan 36, Dalbandin 37, Gwadar 40, Jiwani 38, Kalat 29, Khuzdar 34, Lasbela 42, Nokkundi 38, Panjgur 33, Pasni 37, Quetta 33, Sibbi 41, Turbat 43, Ormara 34, Zhob 34, Uthal 39, Usta Muhammad 39, Ziarat 25, Mastung 30, Pishin 33, Chaman 31, Loralai 35, and Muslim Bagh 33.