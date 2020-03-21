Weather: (Met Office predicts rain in different parts of country)

March 22, 2020

ISLAMABAD:According to Met Office, rain winds/thunderstorm is expected in Balochistan, lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next twelve hours today (Sunday).

However, dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country. Temperature of some major cities recorded on Sunday morning: Islamabad twelve degree centigrade, Lahore fifteen, Peshawar thirteen, Karachi twenty-four, Quetta eleven and Muzaffarabad eight, Gilgit ten and Murree six degree centigrade.

