(WEATHER):- Rain expected in KP, GB, Kashmir

KARACHI:Met office has forecast that on Monday, hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower are expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

On Tuesday, hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower are expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Past 24 Hour Weather: Rain-Thunderstorm occurred in Kashmir, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan. While dry weather remained in other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm): Kashmir: Kotli 31, Muzaffarabad (Airport 29, City 20) Garhi Dupatta 07, Rawalkot 06, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 31, Kakul 19, Dir (Lower 12, Upper 01), Charat 02, Kalam, Saidu Sharif, Takht Bai, Balakot 01, Punjab: Jhelum 18, Murree 13, Gujranwala 11, Sialkot (City 08), Narowal 07, Gujarat 05, Chakwal, Attock 04, Islamabad (Saidpur 04, Zero Point, Airport 02), Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Skardu 04, Astore 03 and Bagrote 02.

Yesterday’s Highest Maximum Temperatures (°C): Dadu, Turbat and Dalbandin 40°C.