The series of rain and snowfall continues in Abbottabad, Murree, and Galyat. Abbottabad, Murree, Galyat, and Mansehra have been gripped by intense cold winds, which have increased the severity of the cold in these areas.
An official report said today that due to snowfall, the traffic flow on the main highway leading to Murree was being affected. The district government has issued precautionary measures in this regard.
The local administration has advised the public to exercise caution while traveling. The traffic police have recommended travelers avoid unnecessary travel.
In view of the weather conditions, attendance in schools and offices has also been low. Local residents prefer to stay at home.