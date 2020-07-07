Webinar: (Indian Govt using COVID-19 as excuse to extend illegal lockdown in IOJ and K: Speakers)

July 7, 2020

Islamabad:Speakers at a Webinar, on the sidelines of 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council, have said that India’s fascist-led government under Modi is shamelessly using COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to extend its illegal lockdown in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a report, the event was organized by Kashmir Institute of International Relations in collaboration with World Muslim Congress. The speakers said India has intensified its brutal atrocities against Kashmiris in the disputed territory.

The webinar titled “Freedom of Expression during Pandemic” was addressed by British parliamentarian Khalil Mehmood, UK’s shadow minister Salman Alyas Khan, Human rights activists Ms. Claire Biddwell from South Africa, Hassan Ashraf from UK, Lyndia Cannan from Lebanon and others.

Referring to the present precarious situation, the speakers said Kashmiris, stuck in a dual lockdown for last several months, have been facing worst human rights violations at the hands of Indian occupation authorities.

Related Posts