Webinar on “Afghanistan and South Asia” 

Islamabad, March 01, 2022 (PPI-OT):The Embassy of Japan and Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) will jointly hold a webinar, “Afghanistan and South Asia”, at 10:00am-12:15pm on March 4, 2022 (PKST).

Mr. AOKI Kenta, Research Fellow, Middle East Institute of Japan, and Mr. KASAI Ryohei, Visiting Researcher, Center for South Asian Studies, Gifu Women’s University will be speakers from Japan. From Pakistani side, Amb (R) Asif Durrani, Senior Research Fellow IPRI, Dr. Maria Saifuddin Effendi, Asst. Professor, Peace and Conflict Studies, NDU, Islamabad, and Mr. Rafiullah Khan, CPEC/PPP Unit, Government of Balochistan will be speakers.

Mr. Haroon Sharif, Former Minister of State and Chairman Board of Investment, Ex-Regional Advisor to World Bank Group for South and Central Asia and Mr. Abubakar Siddique, Senior Correspondent covering Pakistan and Afghanistan for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) will also join as discussants.

For more information, contact:

Embassy of Japan in Pakistan

53-70, Ramna 5/4, Diplomatic Enclave 1,

Islamabad 44000, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9072500

Fax: +92-51-9072352

Email: culture@ib.mofa.go.jp

Website: http://www.pk.emb-japan.go.jp