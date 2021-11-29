Webinar on Judgment Writing in Civil Cases

Lahore, November 29, 2021 (PPI-OT):In the Seventh week of Online Webinar Sessions for Judicial Officers (at District and Tehsil Level) Hon’ble Mr. Justice (R) Rustam Ali Malik conducted webinar sessions and shared his knowledge and experience with the participants on the topic “Judgment Writing in Civil Cases”.

All the Judicial Officers in Punjab attended the said Webinar in two batches, first on Tuesday 23rd November, 2021 (Batch – I) and second on Thursday 25th November, 2021 from 11:30 to 01:00 p.m. (Batch – II). At the end of each session, the Hon’ble resource person answered different questions put by the attendees.

