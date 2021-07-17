Webinar on Roshan Digital Account for Non-Resident Pakistanis 15 July 2021

Islamabad, July 17, 2021 (PPI-OT):In continuation of Pakistan High Commission initiative to facilitate Pakistani community in Australia, a third Webinar on Roshan Digital Account in coordination with State Bank of Pakistan and Habib Bank Limited (HBL) was organized. In addition to High Commissioner Babar Amin, High Commissioner of Pakistan to New Zealand Murad Ashraf Janjua, President and CEO of HBL Muhammad Aurangzeb, CEO of Honda Hironobu Yoshimura, Managing Director of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Syed Irfan Ali, President of Pak-Australia Business Forum Pervez Madraswala and Mr. Rameez Raja participated. A sizeable number of members of Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs) also attended the meeting.

The High Commissioner in his remarks thanked HBL and SBP for the initiative. He stated that since the launch of Roshan Digital Accounts, there was a 75% increase in FY 2020-2021 in remittances from Australia to Pakistan as compared to the previous year. He added that the remittances had increased from previous financial years of US$ 340 million to US$ 598 million in 2021.

President of HBL Muhammad Aurangzeb appreciated the positive trajectory in opening of Roshan Digital Accounts by the overseas Pakistanis. He applauded the trust placed by the overseas Pakistanis in the government of Pakistan. He highlighted the various initiatives such as car loans, housing schemes, donations, Naya Pakistan certificates, etc. being provided. He thanked Pakistan’s Missions abroad for their support in encouraging the Pakistani diaspora to utilize Roshan Digital Accounts.

Managing Director of State Bank of Pakistan Syed Irfan Ali gave comprehensive presentation on opening and operating Roshan Digital Account. He stated that Roshan Digital Accounts scheme had been met by resounding enthusiasm and thanked the Pakistani community abroad for making it a success.

The session also included customer testimonials. Briefing was followed by a question and answers session. Pakistani diaspora living in Australia raised several queries and sought assistance on technical difficulties being faced by them which were responded by SBP and HBL representatives.

For more information, contact:

High Commission for Pakistan, Canberra

Postal Address: P.O Box 7130, Yarralumla, ACT 2600

Physical Address: 4 Perth Avenue, Yarralumla, ACT 2600 (Australia)

Tel: +61-2-62731114

Fax: +61-2-62731199

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.pakistan.org.au/

