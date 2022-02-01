Weekend restrictions ill-designed, illogical anti-people: Observers 

Jammu, February 01, 2022 (PPI-OT):In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, observers have called the weekend restrictions imposed by the local face of Modi administration as ill-designed, illogical and anti-people. According to Kashmir Media Service, talking to media in Jammu, the observers and politicians said, the administration closes down all the business establishments on weekends but keeps parks and gardens open. And hundreds of people visit these parks and gardens on weekends.”

“The officials sitting in their cozy offices are unaware about the ground situation. They just issue orders without taking the ground situation into account,” one of the observers told a local newspaper in Jammu. “Restaurant and hotel owners and workers of the unorganized sector have been the worst hit. Many of them have lost their jobs during the past one month,” he added.

“It seems that the bureaucrats are least bothered about the concerns of people. The anti-people decisions taken by them are hitting the people hard,” the observer said. Congress leader Kadfeen Chaudhry said, “If New Delhi in spite of being an epicenter of the deadly virus has lifted the curbs, it is ironic that a place like Jammu and Kashmir where the economy is already in doldrums is still mulling overtaking any such measures.”

“Making lockdowns and curbs on economic activities the only way out is incongruous. The unorganized sectors are worst hit by such decisions and that the need of the hour is to ensure that people’s livelihood is not affected for longer due to such frequently imposed curbs and lockdowns,” he added.

