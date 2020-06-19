Welfare of frontline health workers against COVID-19 Govt’s top priority: Dr. Zafar Mirza
Islamabad, June 19, 2020 (PPI-OT): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza says welfare of the frontline health workers against COVID-19 is the top priority of the government. Addressing the media in Islamabad on Friday, he said the government has established an integrated complaint management system to address complaints of the frontline health workers.
He said they can register their complaints at 1166 or WhatsApp number 00923001111166. He said their complaints will be addressed on priority basis. He said a comprehensive package has already been announced for the health workers fighting against coronavirus pandemic.
