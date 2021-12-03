Welfare of policemen top priority; says DIG

Islamabad, December 03, 2021 (PPI-OT):Law and order Irfan Baloch has said the rule of law as well as the welfare of the police personnel was top priority of Capital police. “Effective policing measures is being taken for maximum relief to citizens,” he said while addressing `Police Darbar’ held at police line Headquarter to listen and resolve the professional and personal matters of the cops.

The Police Darbar was held following the directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman for police officials Aru and was attended SP Head Quarter Arif Hussain Shah and other.

DIG law and order listened the problems of officials and ordered to solve them on spot.

He urged the officials to serve the public in professional manner and always deal the citizens in a decent way while interacting with citizens.

DIG said that his doors are always open for the policemen and utmost efforts would be made to resolve their problems. He stressed the need to improve skills for effective policing in the city and make it more secure.

