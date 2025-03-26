A strong westerly wave affecting regions in the country is expected to bring rain, thunderstorms, and possible hailstorms, raising concerns about damage to infrastructure and agriculture over the coming days.
Pakistan Meteorological authorities caution that the adverse conditions could persist in the upper parts of the country until March 27.
On Tuesday, isolated areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, north-west Balochistan, and the Pothohar Region are expected to experience rain and thunderstorms. Meanwhile, other regions are likely to remain dry.
Wednesday’s forecast predicts intensified weather with potential heavy rainfall in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir. The conditions could lead to landslides and slippery roads in mountainous areas such as Murree, Galliyat, and Chitral, among others.
The weather authority warns that wind-duststorms and lightning may damage infrastructure, including electric poles, trees, and solar panels. Additionally, standing crops in the plains of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may suffer during the stormy conditions on March 26 and 27.
Recent weather reports show that dry and hot conditions prevailed across much of the country, with Mithi recording a maximum temperature of 42°C. However, isolated incidents of rain and thunderstorms were noted in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with Chitral receiving 6 mm of rain.
Pakistan Meteorological Authorities appealed to the people and agricultural sectors to take necessary precautions as more weather disturbances and potential flash floods are expected in regions like Chitral, Dir, and Swat during the forecast period.