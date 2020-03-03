Why Muslims kept out of CAA, Chidambaram to Shah

March 3, 2020

New Delhi, March 03, 2020 (PPI-OT): Senior Congress leader P Chidambram has hit out at Indian Home Minister Amit Shah for his comments that no one from the minority community will be affected by the controversial Citizenship Act and asked why then was the Muslim community excluded from the law in the first place. Addressing a rally in Kolkata, Shah had said that not a single person would lose citizenship due to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“The Home Minister says that no minority will be affected by CAA. If this is correct, he should tell the country who would be affected by CAA. If no one would be affected by CAA, why did the government pass the law? If the CAA aims to benefit all minorities, then why are Muslims excluded from the list of minorities mentioned in the Act?,” the former finance minister asked in a post on Twitter.

