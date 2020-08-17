Widespread rains during Wednesday to Friday

August 17, 2020

Islamabad, August 17, 2020 (PPI-OT): Met office informed that strong monsoon currents likely to penetrate from Wednesday that will produce widespread rains in the country during next three to four days such as:

Fairly Widespread rain-thundershower expected in Islamabad, Upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Sahiwal), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Kohat) and Kashmir during Wednesday to Friday.

Heavy to very heavy falls are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Mardan, Peshawar, Nowshera and Kashmir.

Scattered rain-thundershowers are expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, D. G Khan, Bahawalpur, Waziristan, Bannu, D. I Khan, Zhob, Musakhel and Barkhan during the period.

Note:

Heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding in local nullah/streams of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and urban flooding on Thursday/Friday.

