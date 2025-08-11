Sindh government spokesperson Sukhdev Hemnani reiterated the commitment to protect the rights, respect, and empowerment of religious minorities on National Minority Day.
In a statement, Hemnani said, “In accordance with the inclusive vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who emphasized equality among citizens regardless of religion, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has consistently strived to ensure that minorities are valued, protected, and empowered in all spheres of public life.”
He said that the PPP is proud to have initiated the most programs for empowering minorities and including them in the mainstream.
“President Asif Ali Zardari declared August 11 as National Minority Day, which is a significant step towards recognizing the role and rights of religious minorities in Pakistan,” said Hemnani.
He added that during the PPP’s tenure, notable steps were taken to address the issues of religious minorities, such as the inclusion of the word “freely” in Article 2(a) of the Constitution through the 18th Amendment, which rectified an injustice imposed by a dictator. The PPP established a dedicated ministry for minorities, introduced a separate quota for minorities in government sector jobs, enacted legislation in favor of minorities, increased the number of reserved seats in parliament to enhance their political inclusion, and provided them with opportunities to participate in the policy-making process.
Sukhdev Hemnani also mentioned the PPP’s efforts on personal laws for minorities and said, “The PPP’s commitment is also evident in the enactment of the Sindh Hindu Marriage (Amendment) Act 2018, which officially legalized Hindu marriages. Similarly, President Zardari approved the Christian Marriage (Amendment) Act in 2014, providing legal protection and validity to Christian marriages in Pakistan.”
Hemnani informed that the Sindh government also implemented the Sindh Communal Properties Act in 2016, ensuring effective management and protection of the properties of religious minorities. “This law demonstrates the PPP’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding minority rights,” he said.
Sukhdev Hemnani emphasized that under the progressive leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Sindh government is committed to protecting religious freedom, safeguarding places of worship, and ensuring that minorities can practice their religion without any fear or discrimination.
Hemnani concluded, “On this 11th of August, we celebrate the diversity of Pakistan and reiterate our commitment to building a Pakistan where every citizen, regardless of religion, experiences equality, justice, and the full protection of their rights.”