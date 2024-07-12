Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has emphasized that without the unwavering trust of the public, it is difficult for democracies to thrive, therefore, it is crucial to provide efficient service delivery and good governance directly to the people in order to rebuild their confidence.

‘If the public does not support public servants, it should serve as a warning for them to work with conviction and personal commitment.”

This he said while speaking at the graduation ceremony of the participants of the 35th Senior Management Course (BS-19 officers), who have completed their 16-week long Course today at this prestigious National Institute of Management (NIM), Karachi. DG NIM Dr. Lubna Ayub, Chief Instructor Khalique Shaikh, Chief Instructor, Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC), and others.

The CM congratulated all 38 officers, including two female participants, for completing their course. Mr Shah said that opting for public service as a profession was more of a personal choice and voluntary commitment than a mundane occupation.

‘A diligent public servant works day and night selflessly to serve the people by taking pains in formulating innovative public policies and interventions, and in making sure that the policies and interventions are implemented effectively.’

The CM said that the present SMC cohort included officers from various cadres and groups of the federal government who have come from all corners of Pakistan, and the Sindh Government as well. He added that considering the service rendered by the NIM Karachi, he said the Sindh government would continue to own the NIM Karachi as our very Institute, and would further strengthen linkages and collaborate with it, and extend all necessary support for the fulfilment of professional needs of the participants as much as possible.

Murad Shah said that the mandatory requirement for promotion to BS-20 positions has provided all the officers with a platform to update their knowledge base and brush up their skills, enabling them to address policy issues and service delivery challenges. ‘Since your performance in this course carries significant weight for your career advancement, we expect that you must have invested your time, energy, and passionate efforts to gain the knowledge, skills and tools required for your personal and professional success as you are about to man very important and decision-making positions of the government(s) both at the federal and provincial levels,’ he told the officers.

The CM said that the DG NIM and the faculty the trainee officers have been provided with all possible resources to enhance their professional capacities and personal transformation.

‘I am also confident that the National School of Public Policy (NSPP) syllabus containing themes on public policy, public financial management, strategic planning and management, leadership and communication skills, and research and analysis techniques, must have enabled officers to face up to the public sector challenges in the age of climate change, the economic downturn, geopolitical uncertainties, domestic unrest, and fast-changing society,’ he said and added we were living in the age of Artificial Intelligence and social media which have contributed immensely to the awareness of our people who expect and demand transparency, accountability, and efficient public service delivery.

The CM said that the public was highly empowered and deserved to see the results at the ground level – that’s the only way we could restore their trust in the government, and the governments have no other way to ensure this except depending on honest, efficient, responsible, and effective public servants.

A public servant neither routinely switches jobs nor her dividends are as financially attractive as in the private business or corporate sector despite having competitive qualifications and professional abilities, the CM said and added that he was sure that the public servant would up to their commitment with confidence without fear or reward.

According to the CM, the key function of professional civil service in any society is to implement the policies of the sitting government with full commitment, devotion and professional acumen.

Shah said that the basic idea behind the formation of bureaucratic structures was to provide the government of the time with a steel frame and an advisory and implementation apparatus which is academically sound, professionally competent, and ethically committed to serving the national and public interest, and to implement and advance its political agenda for the general welfare of the masses. ‘It is, therefore, imperative upon the as senior civil servants to diligently implement the government policies most efficiently and effectively,’ he urged.

Realizing the massive challenges being faced by the citizens, the Government of Sindh is making all-out efforts to provide maximum relief and public service to the people of Sindh province by investing in education, health, communication, infrastructure, housing, and social protection, the chief minister said.

Murad Shah said that his government would continue to invest in new development projects so that maximum economic activity was generated both in rural and urban areas. ‘To achieve a better and prosperous future, however, we need a competent, dedicated, hardworking, innovative, and ethical civil service – it’s time to deliver quickly and fast,’ he said.