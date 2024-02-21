Woman among three killed in Jacobabad firing incidents

JACOBABAD: At least three people, including a woman, were killed in two firing incidents in Jacobabad, it emerged Wednesday.

As per details, the first firing incident occurred near a bus stand in Dodapur police station vicinity which resulted in the killing of two people identified as Rahm Ali and Muhammad Amin.

In the second incident, a woman was killed by her nephew in vicinity of Panhon Bhatti police station. Furthermore, SSP of Jacobabad police have taken notice of the three deaths and directed the authorities to arrest the accused immediately.