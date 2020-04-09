Woman dies of Coronavirus in IOK, death toll reaches to 4

April 9, 2020

Jammu, April 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, a woman died of coronavirus, taking the death toll to four in the entire territory. The 61-year-old woman from Udhampur district of Jammu region breathed her last at the Government Medical College hospital in Jammu. As per reports, this is the first death in the Jammu region as all previous three deaths took place in the Kashmir Valley.

Occupied Kashmir has so far reported 173 coronavirus cases, 34 of which were detected yesterday (Wednesday), the largest single-day rise in the territory. Of these 173 coronavirus patients, 128 are from the Kashmir Valley, 31 from Jammu region and 14 are from Ladakh division.

