Woman gunned down over Karo-Kari

LARKANA:Husband gunned down his wife over the notorious pretext of Karo-Kari in Javed Colony located within the limits of Kanga police station near here in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Accused Mir Hassan Umrani escaped after the incident. Ghulam Ali Umrani, brother of the deceased woman, told newsmen that his sister was mother of six children and her husband killed her on the allegation of honour-killing.

He appealed to IGP, DIGP and SSP Larkana to take notice of the murder, arrest accused and award him exemplary punishment. After the postmortem, body was taken by her heirs. Neither FIR was lodged till filing of this report nor any arrest was made by the police.