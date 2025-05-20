On Sunday, a high-speed coach collided with a motorcycle on the Rohri Bypass National Highway, resulting in the death of a 60-year-old woman, Gul Naz, and leaving two others seriously injured.
According to details, the accident occurred near Nusrat University. The collision with the coach led to the immediate death of the elderly woman, Gul Naz, who was riding the motorcycle.
In the accident, a five-year-old girl, Sahana, daughter of Rameez Raja Jagirani, and Ghulam Qadir Jagirani were seriously injured.
As soon as the police were informed of the accident, the Patni Police arrived at the scene and promptly transferred the body of the deceased woman and the injured to the Taluka Hospital.