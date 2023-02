Woman killed, man injured in road accident near Toba Tek Singh

TOBA TEK SINGH: A woman was killed and a man seriously injured in a collision between a tractor-trolley and a donkey cart in Toba Tek Singh on Saturday.

According to details, this incident occurred when a donkey cart collided with a tractor-trolley in village 307 in Pir Mahal area of Toba Tek Singh. As a result, Fatima, aged 60 years, suffered severe injuries and died on spot, while Muhammad Sarwar, 62 years, sustained severe head injuries. He was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Pir Mahal.