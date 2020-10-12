Woman strangled to death near Shahdadkot

District
PPI News AgencyLeave a Comment on Woman strangled to death near Shahdadkot

SHAHDADKOT:A woman was strangulated to death in village Bhanri Ji Wandh near Shahdadkot on Monday.

According to the victim’s heirs, accused Mir Magsi strangulated his wife Rubeena to death in village Bhanri Ji Wandh near Shahdadkot. The accused fled to unknown destination after committing the crime.

The body was shifted to a local hospital for an autopsy and later handed over to the heirs. The cause behind the murder could not be ascertained yet. The police have started investigation into the case besides searching for the culprit.

Related Posts

﻿Another woman commits suicide on International Women Day

PPI News Agency

﻿Milk man shot dead

PPI News Agency

Woman, 8-year girl drown in Main Nara Valley Drain

PPI News Agency