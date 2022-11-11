Women Ombudsman of Punjab Recovers 8 Kanals of Land of a Female Citizen 

Lahore, November 11, 2022 (PPI-OT):Women Ombudsman of Punjab, Nabila Hakim Khan, recovered 8 kanals of land belonging to Shaista Sarwar, a resident of Depalpur. Shaista Sarwar’s uncle, former Deputy Tehsildar Revenue, Muhammad Yunus, was illegally occupying the land. Shaista Sarwar Thanked to Punjab Govt for providing justice.

Female Ombudsman Punjab Nabila Hakim Khan has said that provision of women’s rights is being ensured in every way. She further said that the Department of Women Ombudsman is there to recover women’s properties. Justice is provided within 90 days. Therefore, women must refer to Khatun Muhatsab Punjab to end the illegal possession of their properties. The doors of Khatun Muhatsab are always open for the provision of women’s rights.

