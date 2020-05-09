Women students express solidarity with jailed Kashmiri scholar

May 9, 2020

New Delhi, May 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): The women students have expressed solidarity with jailed Jamia Millia Islamia student and Kashmiri scholar, Safoora Zargar, who is three months pregnant and is being trolled online by the netizens affiliated with extremist Hindu organizations. The students used #WithSafooraAgainstSlander on social media, demanding that the online “slandering” against her must stop.

The students even posted their pictures carrying placards with slogans like ‘Free Safoora’ and ‘Drop charges against her’ and sought a legal action against those maligning her online.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union President, Aishe Ghosh tweeted a picture of Zargar and wrote, “A pregnant woman, been put behind the bars and the s*** shamming she is facing. Is this what makes our country great? Arrest #KapilMishra #WithSafooraAgainst- Slander.”

On Wednesday, the Delhi Commission for Women had issued notice to police over trolls “slandering” Zargar on social media. Safoora Zargar, the media coordinator of the Jamia Coordination Committee, was arrested in April in connection with protests in northeast Delhi’s Jaffrabad area in February against new anti-minority, particularly anti-Muslim, citizenship laws.

Later, she was booked falsely under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a case related to the communal violence over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in northeast district and sent to Tihar jail.

