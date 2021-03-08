Women’s Day celebrated at Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Karachi, March 08, 2021 (PPI-OT): Members Provincial Assembly Nusrat Bano Sehar Abbasi and Tanzila Umi Habiba have stressed the need to change the mindset of society as working women are still not acceptable at higher ranks and they face a lot of problems in dealing with the affairs in this male-dominating society because a woman as boss was still unbearable for many men. Speaking at an event held at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) to mark International Women’s Day, they said that working women, who have been struggling really hard at both the fronts i.e., home and workplace, deserve to be given due respect and equal rights so that a better society could be created. Appreciating Zubair Motiwala’s suggestion, they also urged women entrepreneurs to set goals and highlight their achievements of the whole year on this particular day.

Executive Director Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center Dr. Seemin Jamali, CEO Indus Hospital Dr. Abdul Bari Khan, Deputy General Manager Indus Hospital Dr. Farah Bari, Chairman Businessmen Group and Former President KCCI Zubair Motiwala, General Secretary BMG AQ Khalil, President KCCI Shariq Vohra, Senior Vice President KCCI Saqib Goodluck, Vice President Shamsul Islam Khan, Chairperson of KCCI’s Women Entrepreneurs Subcommittee Durre Shahwar Nisar, Prof. Dr. Sajida Parveen, Former Presidents and a large number of women entrepreneurs attended the event.MPA Nusrat Abbasi was of the opinion that the situation in urban areas was not so bad as compared to rural areas where the women were largely being suppressed all the time. “Out of these women, if anyone dares to stand up to resist or raises voice for her rights, she is usually sneered and faces dire consequences”, she said.

MPA Tanzila Umi Habiba said, “We, the women, need to be made economically strong as economic empowerment was the only way that leads to women empowerment. We admit we are different but no less than anyone hence, we must be provided equal rights and opportunities at all the platforms. ”Speaking on the occasion, Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala pointed out that Women’s Day, which was being celebrated since 1911, should not remain confined to just a celebration only but on this particular day, women entrepreneurs must highlight all their achievements of last year and set targets for next year.

He was of the opinion that although women have succeeded in achieving what they demanded in the past when the International Women’s Day movement began but their participation was still too low not only in Pakistan but also the rest of the world.“In Netherlands, 40 percent are working women whereas even in United States, somewhere around 30 percent are working women and in Pakistan, this figure must be very low as compared to developed countries which requires special attention and collective efforts”, said Zubair Motiwala, “Women can become good entrepreneurs and are no less indispensable to society than men.”

He was of the opinion that women were confronting a lot of problems due to shrinking number of employment opportunities because the cottage and home industry in Pakistan has been steadily dying which was a very serious issue hence, the government must come up with effective strategies to save this crucial industry capable of generating millions of jobs. President KCCI Shariq Vohra, in his welcome address, also advised women entrepreneurs that instead of just holding celebrations to mark the International Women’s Day, they all should set targets for the whole year and make all-out efforts to achieve them. “Every initiative taken by women entrepreneurs will be fully supported by us”, he assured.

Chairperson Women Entrepreneurs Subcommittee Durre Shahwar Nisar appreciated the all-time support and cooperation extended by Chairman BMG who has always encouraged women entrepreneurs to densely participate in KCCI’s activities and raised a strong voice for their rights. “KCCI is and will always be a vibrant platform for women entrepreneurs”, she added. Dr. Seemin Jamali, Dr. Abdul Bari Khan, Prof. Dr. Sajida Parveen also shared their experiences at the event.

