Islamabad, September 06, 2022 (PPI-OT):On the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, work on restoration of power supply in the flood-affected areas is continuing on emergency basis. According to details, Matta-Swat transmission line, whose two towers had fallen due to floods, has again been made functional. Electricity supply to a large portion of Swat has been restored following the repair of 132 KV Matta Grid station of Peshawar Electric Supply Company.

Tribal Areas Electric Supply Company has restored Tank-Jandola supply line while electricity supply has also been restored from Munda and Bajaur Grids. Work for the restoration of Madin Grid Station is continuing while power supply to a large portion of Jacobabad has been restored with the operationalization of Garhi Khairo Grid Station.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post Work on restoration of power supply in flood-hit areas continuing on emergency basis appeared first on Official News Pakistan.