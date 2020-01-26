January 26, 2020

Islamabad, January 26, 2020 (PPI-OT): After resuming work of G-7/G-8 underpass at Faisal Avenue, work on transplantation of grown trees is in progress. A latest transplantor is being utilized for transplantation of these trees as it not only help safe transplantation of trees but also help ensure survival of the transplanted trees at new place.

A committee under the directions of the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (PAK-EPA) constituted for scientific transplantation of grown trees which were affected due to construction work of underpass is supervising the transplantation process. Committee has directed the concerned formation to ensure proper monitoring of the transplanted trees for ensuring their survival so that after completion, the project could add to the environment in the surroundings.

It is pertinent to mention here that in order to preserve green character of city and for its further enhancement CDA management has devised a policy to plant 30 plants in lieu of one affected tree. Acting upon this policy not only new trees planted but affected trees are being transplanted at alternative sites. In line with the directions of the CDA management massive tree plantation has been carried out in the surroundings of the vicinity of under construction underpass.

In this connection, 5 to 8 feet tall grown plants were planted September last year prior to start development work on the project so that environment in the surroundings could be improved. These plants include 250 Alistonia plants, 200 Pilkhan plants, 300 Cheerpine plants, 40 Sapium and 200 Sukchain plants. While planting the plants it was kept in consideration that these plants could withstand local weather conditions so that their proper growth could be ensured.

