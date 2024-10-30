The work is underway to establish Industrial Parks with the support of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and Pakistan Economic Zone Development and Management Company to promote industry and stabilize the economy.
According to a Radio Pakistan’s report, the process is being initiated with the establishment of an industrial park in Malir, which will provide business enterprises with uninterrupted access to important trade and logistics routes.
The Park will consist of small industries and various industrial offices. Under this project, over two hundred thousand jobs will be provided in the first five years.
Located at the junction of major highways including National Highway and Malir Expressway, the park is directly connected to Karachi Port and Jinnah International Airport, which will ensure quick and efficient access to local and international markets.