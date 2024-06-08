State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) informed on Friday that workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of US$3.2 billion during May 24.
According to a SBP statement, in terms of growth, during May 24, remittances increased by 15.3 percent on m/m basis and by 54.2 percent on y/y basis.
Cumulatively, with inflow of US$27.1 billion workers’ remittances increased by 7.7 percent during the first eleven months of FY24 compared to the same period last year.
Remittances inflows during May 24 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia (US$819.3 million), United Arab Emirates (US$668.5 million), United Kingdom (US$473.2 million) and United States of America (US$359.5 million).