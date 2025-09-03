Shia Ulema Pakistan’s Central Secretary General Allama Shabbir Hassan Maisami has appealed for immediate aid for flood victims in Punjab. He urged members of his organization, rescue groups, and social workers to actively help those affected by the recent heavy rains and devastating floods.
Maisami appealed to all organizations to put aside differences and provide humanitarian aid through mutual cooperation and help the nation during this crisis.
The confluence of the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers into the Indus River is creating a major flood risk. Maisami urged government and administrative institutions to improve and strengthen their response based on the forecast data.
He stressed the importance of continuous staff presence on the protective embankments and advised residents to protect their property and livestock. Maisami also emphasized the need to provide food for the displaced people and fodder for their cattle.