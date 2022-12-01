World AIDS Day being observed

ISLAMABAD: World AIDS Day is being observed today (Thursday) to create awareness among masses about causes, symptoms and precautionary measures of fatal disease.

This year theme of the day is “Putting Ourselves to the Test: Achieving Equity to End HIV.” World AIDS Day is observed on December 1 with a new theme every year.

This year, the World Health Organization (WHO) called on global leaders and citizens to boldly recognize and address the inequalities which are holding back progress in ending AIDS; and equalize access to essential HIV services particularly for children and key populations and their partners- men who have sex with men, transgender people, people who use drugs, sex workers, and people in prisons.

Since 1988, World AIDS Day has been observed to spread awareness about this life-threatening condition caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). It is also observed to extend support to those who are fighting AIDS.

HIV, a major public health issue, affects millions of people across the world. The virus attacks the immune system and reduces its resistance to other diseases, putting the life of patients at risk. As per World Health Organization’s (WHO) latest data, 38.4 million people were living with AIDS in 2021.

India recorded almost 63,000 new HIV infection cases in 2021, according to National AIDS Control Organization (NACO). It also stated that there has been an estimated 46.3 per cent decline in annual new infections at that national level from 2010-2021.