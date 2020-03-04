World asked to prevent crimes against humanity in IOK

March 4, 2020

Srinagar, March 04, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF), Umar Aadil Dar, has expressed serious concern over the sufferings of the Kashmiri people due to the continued military siege and communications gag.

Umar Aadil Dar at a party meeting in Srinagar while condemning the crackdown operations and arrest of youth including females urged international rights bodies to take a serious note of the situation. He said that due to ban on internet and cordon operations the people are facing enormous difficulties.

He hailed the statement of OIC Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir Yousef M Al Dobeay who said the OIC was concerned about the situation in Kashmir. “The issue of Kashmir is very close to our heart and all members are on the same page regarding its resolution… The resolution of both Kashmir and Palestine issues stand at the top of the agenda of OIC,” Dobeay had said.

He said after repealing Kashmir’s special status and dividing it into two Union Territories by aggression, the BJP government has attempted to mislead the world over the situation in Kashmir. Umar Adil Dar urged the world community including the US, the UN, UK, China, European Union, Turkey and OIC to raise with India the issue of human rights violations and crimes against humanity being committed by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir. He appealed to the world leaders to impress upon New Delhi to resolve the long-pending issue in its historical perspective.

For more information, contact:

Kashmir Media Service

Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549

Fax: +92-51-4861736

Email: info@kmsnews.org

Website: www.kmsnews.org

Related Posts