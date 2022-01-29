World Economic Forum endorses Pakistan’s socio-economic policies

Islamabad, January 29, 2022 (PPI-OT):The World Economic Forum has endorsed the government’s socio-economic policies, saying Pakistan has shown tremendous progress and achievements by initiating more future oriented policies and approaches.

The executive opinion data shared by the World Economic Forum with the country partner institute, Mishal Pakistan, showed that Pakistan’s value scored on more than 148 indicators. It said Pakistan has shown global leadership by initiating programs for poverty alleviation, universal health delivery services, environmental protection, improving human capital and curbing corruption.

The government’s short term and long-term vision has shown improvements as it is four point four two [4.42] this year from three point eight eight [3.88] last year. Pakistan has also shown global leadership in putting more emphasis on human dignity and social capital values through its Ehsaas Program.

