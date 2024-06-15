Islamabad, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is being observed to underscore the importance of safeguarding older individuals during emergencies, including natural disasters, pandemics, and conflicts. This year’s theme, “Spotlight on Older Persons in Emergencies,” aims to raise awareness and initiate actions to protect vulnerable elderly populations under such circumstances.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the observance of this day draws attention to the unique challenges faced by older persons during emergencies. The day serves as a call to action for implementing effective measures to ensure their safety and well-being, recognizing their susceptibility to abuse and neglect in times of crisis.
The event promotes a comprehensive approach to support and protect older individuals, emphasizing the need for tailored emergency response strategies that address their specific needs and rights.
