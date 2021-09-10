World hails Pakistan’s role in evacuation of foreign nationals from Kabul: Ch Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has said the world has hailed Pakistan’s role in evacuation of foreign nationals including journalists from Kabul.

Speaking to media here on Friday on the occasion of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing with Cuba, he said Pakistan has opened a humanitarian corridor to provide relief goods to the Afghan people.

The Information Minister assured the Afghan people that Pakistan stands fully behind them. He said the Afghan people cannot be abandoned during these difficult times. As regards cooperation with Cuba, the Information Minister said there are immense opportunities of cooperation between the two countries.