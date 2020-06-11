World institutions hailing relief packages announced by Govt in face of COVID-19, National Assembly told

June 11, 2020

Islamabad, June 11, 2020 (PPI-OT): National Assembly was informed on Thursday that the world institutions are hailing the relief packages announced by the present government for different segments of the society during these testing times. Participating in the debate, Aliya Hamza of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said it is because of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s debt relief call that the loans of the developing countries are being suspended.

Aisha Ghaus Pasha of PML (N) said the Covid-19 has badly affected the economy and livelihoods of the people. Abdul Qadir Patel of Pakistan Peoples Party criticized the government for the flour, sugar and petroleum products’ crisis in the country. Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan laid before the lower house (National Assembly) the Hyderabad Institute for Technical and Management Sciences Bill, 2020.

Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Zain Qureshi laid before the house the 1st and 2nd Biannual Monitoring reports on the implementation of National Finance Commission. The House has now started discussion on a motion expressing gratitude to the President for his address to the joint sitting of the parliament last year.

