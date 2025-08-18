Trending News: ﻿One day ration on behalf of Pakistan Army being delivered to KP flood victims﻿World Must Act Now To Avert Holocaust In Occupied Kashmir, Warns APHC﻿Federal Reserve Police Intensify Swat Flood Rescue Efforts﻿President Asif Ali Zardari’s message on the occasion of the Monsoon Tree Planting Campaign﻿Pakistan Gains Washington’s Attention With Crypto Push﻿Heavy Rainfall Predicted Across Pakistan, Flood Risk﻿Monsoon Fury To Continue: NDMA Prepares For More Intense Rainfall﻿Qalandars’ Jhelum Trials Draw Thousands of Aspirants﻿Pakistan Under-23 Football Squad Begins Training for Asia Cup﻿Wahi Chair Basketball Cricket Title Won by Hyderabad Sports Association﻿Pakistan Unveils Asia Cup Squad, Snubs Babar, Rizwan﻿Despite all kinds of oppression, Imran will not take political revenge: PTI﻿Pakistan’s Purpose Was to Establish an Islamic Welfare State: Nizam-e-Mustafa Party﻿Sindh Government Taking Practical Steps for Public Welfare, Says Nasir Shah﻿Govt Supports Flood-Ravaged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa﻿World Humanitarian Day to be observed tomorrow as every year﻿Pakistan Pushes For Nationwide Digital Economy Transformation﻿Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued Across Pakistan; Risk Of Urban Flooding Looms﻿Concern over the condition of Kashmiri prisoners in occupied valley and Indian jails: Hurriyat Conference﻿New Zealand PM Celebrates Pakistan’s Independence Day﻿Pakistan Expresses Gratitude To UK For Flood Relief Pledge﻿Pakistan Celebrates Independence Day in Iran﻿Sindh Governor Launches Marka-e-Economy Initiative﻿Combing Operation in Karachi South; Hotels and Tea Shops Searched﻿Ministers To Monitor Flood Relief Efforts In KP﻿Doubts about the unnatural death of a young journalist should be removed: MQM Pakistan﻿Suspect Arrested in Karachi for Desecration of Pakistani Flag﻿Tight Security at Churches Across Punjab on Easter, Search and Sweep Operations Underway﻿Karachi’s New Settlements Should Be Provided With Water, Electricity, and Gas: PDP﻿Aga Khan Development Network’s relief activities continue in flood-affected areas﻿Khawar’s Mysterious Death a Heart-Wrenching Tragedy; Journalists’ Concerns Valid: PML-Q﻿Karachi Housing Sector Crippled By Utilities Shortage﻿Jamaat-e-Islami Emir and Alkhidmat Chief Visit Flood Victims in Buner﻿Independent Inquiry Demanded into Young Journalist Khawar’s Death: CEJ﻿Pak Army, Frontier Corps North Rescue Operation Continues in Buner, Shangla, Swat﻿3 Killed, Including a Woman, in Truck Collision Near Makli Bypass﻿Sindh Governor to chair meeting of public universities’ Vice Chancellors in Sukkur today﻿Two Arrested In Islamabad Theft Ring Bust, Valuables Recovered﻿Notorious Criminal Apprehended In Islamabad﻿FIA Faisalabad Zone Arrests 2 Human Traffickers﻿Interior Minister Orders Probe into Death of Young Journalist Khawar Hussain, Seeks Report﻿Islamabad Police arrest 380 suspects in two-week operation﻿Pak-Africa Trade Summit Conference concludes in Johannesburg with MoU signing﻿Telecom Services Gradually Returning After Widespread Disruption﻿TDAP to Host International Hand-Knotted Carpet Exhibition in October﻿Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi pays tribute to the victory and sacrifices of the armed forces﻿PCB Launches Nationwide Talent Hunt For Women Cricketers﻿Bangladesh High Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Hussain Khan meets Information Minister Attaullah Tarar﻿Launching ceremony of Pakistan Navy’s third Hangor-class submarine held in China﻿64th death anniversary of Baba-e-Urdu Maulvi Abdul Haq observed﻿Encroachment Drive Clears GT Road in Islamabad﻿Pakistan Can Progress Only Through Industry-Academia Collaboration, Sardar Masood Khan﻿Supreme Court Mandates Dignified Farewell For Deceased Former Judges﻿Significant Decrease of Rs 900 per Tola in Gold Price in Pakistan﻿Measures should be taken for the rehabilitation of families displaced by torrential rains and floods: JUP﻿PTI must prove its innocence in courts, no NRO: PML-N﻿Bilawal condoles Irfan Jatoi’s demise, lauds his services﻿Dar Embarks On UK Visit To Address Diaspora Land Issues, Meet Top Officials﻿Pakistan Launches Third Hangor-Class Submarine In China﻿Floods in Gilgit, Kashmir and KP, Hundreds Dead, Thousands Homeless, PTI Relief Activities Begin﻿NA Speaker Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Life And Devastation Caused By Monsoon Rains﻿Pakistani Deputy PM To Engage With UK Officials On Key Issues﻿Flash floods wreak havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northern areas﻿Pakistani Independence Day Celebrated In Tashkent With Rally Bikers﻿Lahore Development Program: Rehabilitation and Cleaning of Dilapidated and Dirty Roads Continues﻿Karachi Mayor Launches Korangi Development Blitz, Slams Political Rivals﻿123 Companies, Institution to Join PHC Job Fair and Education Expo in Karachi﻿Architects, Senator Slam Proposed Cricket Stadium In Islamabad’s F-9 Park﻿CDA Cracks Down On Illegal Construction, Prioritizes Green Islamabad﻿Terrorists, elements of sedition will not be tolerated in Hangu district: DPO﻿Speaker National Assembly expresses grief over flood devastation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa﻿Public urged to take precautionary measures in view of rains and floods: Railway Minister﻿Balochistan Launches Enhanced Website for Transparency and Efficiency in Public Procurement﻿Rescue and Relief Efforts to be Accelerated in Areas Affected by Recent Monsoon Rains: AJK President﻿Health Advisor Departs for Buner with Medicines, Ambulances, Mobile Health Clinics, and Medical Staff﻿Sister Donates Kidney, Saves Brother’s Life in Balochistan﻿Vice Chancellor SMIU Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai Awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz﻿Karachi Defence Police Arrest 3 Suspects Involved in Construction Material Theft, Recover Goods﻿Armed Suspect Arrested from Karachi’s Pehlwan Goth﻿Islamabad Police Arrest Eighteen Outlaws, Seize Drugs And Weapons﻿NewsSafe Punjab’ Program Punjab Police Campaign Nets 109 Arrests, Cases Filed, Drugs Seized﻿Rupee depreciates against major currencies﻿Itel Energy Unveils Next-Gen Solar Tech and Experience Center in Karachi﻿State Bank injects substantial liquidity into money market﻿Government To Expedite Social Impact Programs﻿Pakistan, US Forge New Economic Partnership Focused On Trade, Investment﻿Pakistan’s Foreign Reserves See Modest Growth, Near $20 Billion﻿Restrictive Policies Cripple Pakistan’s Transit Trade With Afghanistan﻿Pakistan, Japan Seek Deeper Industrial Ties In Key Sectors﻿TCL Sweeps Five EISA Awards, Dominating TV and Soundbar Categories﻿Rupee Continues Downward Spiral Against Major Currencies﻿Karachi Stock Exchange Dips Slightly in Trading﻿Supreme Judicial Council Clears Election Commission Leadership﻿Capital Police Arrest 21, Seize Drugs, Weapons﻿Secret Burial Thwarted In Rawalpindi Domestic Violence Case﻿Islamabad Police Reunite Two Missing Children With Families﻿Pakistan Grieved Over Cloudburst Tragedy in IIOJK﻿Pakistan Champions Equitable Green Financing At Global Plastics Treaty Talks﻿Sindh Governor Participates In Chehlum Procession﻿Islamabad Food Authority Ensured Safe and Hygienic Food at “Ma’rakah-e-Haq” Festivities