The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has issued a dire warning to the global community, urging immediate intervention to prevent what it describes as an impending holocaust in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
In a statement, the APHC alleges Indian troops are engaging in ongoing killings and torture of Kashmiri citizens. APHC spokesperson emphasized the critical need to halt India’s actions, citing the presence of over one million troops engaging in daily brutality against the populace.
The spokesperson cautioned that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime”s appointed administration is aggressively imposing Hindutva ideology through oppressive measures.
Civil society advocates claim Muslims in IIOJK bear the heaviest burden of escalating Hindu nationalist extremism. They contend that the Modi government is actively suppressing dissent and diminishing democratic liberties. These observers further maintain that religious minorities throughout India are increasingly marginalized through prejudiced legislation and state-sanctioned hate campaigns.