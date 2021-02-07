World must compel India to implement UN resolutions for plebiscite in IIOJK: Moeed

Islamabad, February 07, 2021 (PPI-OT): Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on National Security Moeed Yusuf has urged the world to compel India to implement the UN Security Council resolutions on holding a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir. In an interview with Turkish news agency Anadolu, he said India’s unilateral actions in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have paved the way for international community to intervene and resolve the longstanding dispute.

Talking about Pakistan’s relations with India, he said we are dealing with a neighbour who is motivated by expansionist ideology and can go to any extent to undercut Pakistan. He said we have put out a whole dossier recently to inform the world of what India is doing is unprecedented.

Moeed Yusuf said under BJP regime, India’s relations with all neighbouring countries, including China, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, are getting worst. He said we have also pointed out that India is being a spoiler in Afghanistan, undermining Pakistani sovereignty and stability. The Special Assistant said New Delhi is involved in maligning Pakistan in every capital, doing identity theft, taking fake NGOs to the UN and breaking every law possible.

