The International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies was observed around the globe., underscoring the critical need to address air pollution and its impact on human well-being. The observance serves as a reminder of the importance of improving air quality through collective efforts to minimize pollutants. The day”s focus centers on protecting public health by reducing airborne contaminants.
World Observes International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies
