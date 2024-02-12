World Radio Day to be observed tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: World Radio Day will be observed tomorrow (Tuesday) across the globe including Pakistan to highlight the importance of Radio as a key medium of imparting education, provision of information and entrainment to people.

This year theme of World Radio Day is, ‘Radio: A century informing, entertaining and educating’. To mark the Day, Radio Pakistan will broadcast special messages of the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Secretary Information and Director General Radio Pakistan along with special live programs to highlight the importance of Radio in the modern digital age, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.

In connection with the World Radio Day, a special ceremony will be held at Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Islamabad. Radio Pakistan will also broadcast a special seminar, featuring national broadcaster's role in providing information, entertainment and education to people.