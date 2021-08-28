World should engage and not isolate Afghanistan: Asad Umar 

Islamabad, August 28, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said the world community should engage and not isolate Afghanistan. In a tweet today (Saturday), he said the world must not repeat the mistake it made after the Soviet withdrawal.
