World should engage and not isolate Afghanistan: Asad Umar 

English Ministries Official News

Islamabad, August 28, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said the world community should engage and not isolate Afghanistan. In a tweet today (Saturday), he said the world must not repeat the mistake it made after the Soviet withdrawal.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts

SAPM Dr. Sania Nishtar hails advent of first ever MRCP (UK) PACES exams in Pakistan

Science provides hope of vaccine development for Covid-19: Munir Akram

﻿Board of directors meeting of Dolmen City Reit