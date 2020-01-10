World urged to help settle Kashmir dispute

January 10, 2020

Srinagar, January 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) has urged the world community and the United Nations to play their role in peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute. The JKPL leaders including Nisar Ahmad and Molvi Rafiq Ahmad addressing people in Pulwama and Shopian paid rich tributes to martyr, Zahid Hasan, and 10th class student, Tehseen Nazir and reiterated to continue the martyrs’ mission till it reached its logical conclusion.

They said that the lockdown imposed by India on August 05, last year, had made the lives of the Kashmiri people miserable and called upon the world to come forward in a big way to settle the dispute as per Kashmiris’ aspirations and relevant UN resolutions.

The leaders, while describing the visit of Delhi-based foreign envoys to the territory a hoax under the auspices of Indian army and New Delhi. They said that the delegates should have met the common people and Hurriyat leaders in Kashmir who had been besieged and facing military lockdown since August 05.

The strongly condemned the inhuman treatment meted out to the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists in Indian jails. They appealed to the world community and international human rights organizations to put pressure on India to stop its brutalities in the territory and resolve the Kashmir dispute.

