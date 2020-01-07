World urged to redouble efforts to address worsening IOK situation

January 7, 2020

Islamabad, January 07, 2020 (PPI-OT): Hurriyat AJK leader Altaf Hussain Wani has urged the global community to redouble its efforts to address the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in occupied Kashmir by implementing the relevant resolutions of the United Nations.

In a press statement issued in Islamabad on Monday the he said, “The international community should double its efforts to seek an early and amicable solution of the long-running dispute of Kashmir, which has snowballing into a dangerous conflict having potential to jeopardize peace and security of the entire south region”.

Terming right of self-determination as the cardinal principle in the modern international law Wani observed that being the custodian of peace and justice the United Nations has moral as well as legal responsibility to help resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the resolution passed on 5th January 1949, which guarantees right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir. He said that during the decades’ long struggle Kashmiris have endured oppression and suppression at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

He expressed the hope that the well-wishers of humanity around the globe would work together and devote themselves to the good of suffering humanity in occupied Kashmir. Referring to the messy situation that arose in Kashmir valley, after the events of August 5th, 2019, Wani said that the global community irrespective of race, colour and religion should come forward in a big way and work in a missionary spirit to put an immediate end to human rights violations in Kashmir.

“For the last five months there is an unrelenting clampdown on the communication and internet services have been barred with no respite in sight”, he said adding that the worsening political and human rights situation merits urgent attention of the world body.

