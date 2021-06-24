Xenith PR recognized as “Leading Innovators of the Communications Industry – Pakistan” at AI Business Excellence Awards

Islamabad, June 23, 2021 (PPI-OT):Xenith Public Relations (Pvt.) Ltd., one of the pioneers of the PR industry in Pakistan and an affiliate of FleishmanHillard (Omnicom PR Group), has been recognized as the “Leading Innovators of the Communications Industry – Pakistan” by Acquisition International (AI) at its 8th annual Business Excellence Awards.

Launched in 2010 as an international digital business magazine committed to keeping its corporate readers updated on the latest business knowledge, insight, and news they need, AI organizes a number of award programs annually to acknowledge businesses for their hard work and contributions in their respective fields of expertise. This year’s AI Business Excellence Awards were especially focused on highlighting businesses that remained strong in the highly uncertain business environment brought about by the pandemic. With nominations coming in from every part of the world, the judging process was driven by merit and centered around an in-depth evaluation of skills and services on offer.

Sharing his thoughts on this major win, Raheel Nabi, Chief Disruption Officer and Director, Xenith PR said, “This is a major recognition for all of us at Xenith PR, and it goes to credit the hard work being put in by the entire team – especially during a period of immense global volatility due to the ongoing pandemic. At Xenith PR, we have been focused on constant innovation, be it internal or external, to deliver results that matter the most to our clients and partners. This starts from adapting to a complete work-from-home structure and goes all the way to rapidly increasing our service offerings – all with the same passion, mastery, and quality that we have been known for, for almost 22 years.”

Operating for a little over 2 decades, Xenith PR has cemented its place as one of the leading Public Relations firms of Pakistan – representing a suite of established national and international companies. Being an agile, full-service communications agency, Xenith PR offers customized multi-layered innovative communication solutions, driving meaningful results for each one of its clients from diverse sectors. Leveraging the global expertise and reach of its international affiliate, the agency has been quick to understand the evolutionary nature of communications from day one. Identifying these ever-changing dynamics of the communications industry, Xenith PR has been constantly increasing its service portfolio, which now spans Digital Marketing, Event Management and Merchandise, Corporate Trainings and Consultation, and Influencer Marketing.

