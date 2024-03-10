Xi Jinping felicitates Asif Zardari on election as President

ISLAMABAD: Chinese President Xi Jinping has congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election as President of Pakistan.

In his message today, Xi Jinping said China and Pakistan are good neighbors, good friends, good partners and good brothers.

He said the two countries have achieved fruitful results in the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and maintained a high level of development of bilateral relations.

The Chinese President said Beijing is ready to work with President Zardari to carry forward the traditional friendship between the two countries.