Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq and Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for Tourism Sardar Yasir Ilyas met in a session to promote the tourism sector in the region.
Their discussion focused on preparing a comprehensive roadmap, including mutual cooperation and joint strategy. The aim is to promote Azad Kashmir as a prime tourist destination and attract domestic and foreign investment.
The meeting emphasized the importance of effective preparation and coordinated implementation to utilize the tourism potential of Azad Kashmir. They stressed promoting an environment that encourages investors to contribute to the region’s development.
This meeting demonstrates the commitment of both governments to create economic opportunities through the promotion of tourism in Azad Kashmir.