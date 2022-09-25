YDA demands proper security to health professionals

Larkana: Young Doctors Association (YDA), has strongly condemned the physical assault of a duty doctor Junaid Raza Sandano at Casualty of Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH), Larkana, on Saturday. They said in a statement received on Sunday that the duty doctor monitored all vitals, advised required tests and started the management but the snake bite female patient did not survive.

They said that more than 30 attendants who entered the casualty and doctors asked them to not to rush in casualty, only 1 or 2 attendants may stay here, on that attendants started attack on the duty doctor with sharp knife and weapon i-e attempt to murder as doctor was seriously injured, used abusive language, broke the furniture and government equipment and left without doctor advice, LAMA.

They created a law and order situation later in the hospital hence all situations are unbearable and highly condemnable. They said that the government must ensure that no such incidents take place in future.

They demanded that proper security be provided to the health professionals, depute rangers in the hospitals, FIR should be registered against the culprits and punishment be awarded to them or else they warned they will protest and boycott from their duties and services all over Sindh and its responsibility will be on the Sindh government.

Meanwhile, CMCH Medical Superintendent, Dr. Gulzar Tunio, in his incident report to Health Secretary wrote that a huge terrorizing mob with guns, pistols, lathis attached the MS office when he was conducting official meeting (on Saturday) They broke the main iron grilled entrance of his office and shattered Aluminium glass windows, doors that caused injuries to the officials having meeting.

He further said that they damaged the office furniture, ACs and computers, laptop and official record was torn. He said he called for security to the concerned security providing administration of the district (police) neither they replied positively nor provided urgent security.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Medical Association, Larkana Chapter, has also called for a meeting today (Monday) to threadbare discuss the issue of manhandling of a young CMCH doctor.